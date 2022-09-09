Stolen TVs don’t belong to Lungu

IT has emerged that the two Samsung Smart television sets stolen from Edgar Lungu’s rented House in Ibex last August do not belong to the former Head of State.

According to court documents, the two television sets that have since been recovered by police belong to a Shimbinzyani Chavula.

Thirty-year old Angel Chipasha of Moomba camp in Ten Miles, who sales second hand clothes in the vicinity of the Anti-Corruption House at Kulima Tower appeared in court for the theft of the said television sets.

Chipasha denied stealing the two television sets which were mounted on the walls of the living rooms.

Chipasha pleaded not guilty to a charge of burglary and theft before magistrate Chrispine Hampungani.

“It is alleged that on August 9, 2022 Chipasha with intent to steal broke and entered into Lungu’s house and stole two television sets valued at K66,000 belonging to Shimbinzyani Chavula,” the court indictment.

The document shows no further details about Lungu’s connection to Chavula or how the Television sets were in former president’s custody before they were stolen.

The ‘Angel’ has since been granted bail in the sum of K30,000 to be paid in his own recognizance on a condition that he provides two working sureties who have been bound on similar conditions.

Magistrate Hampungani adjourned the matter to October 6 for commencement of trial.



