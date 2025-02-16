STOP ABUSING SOCIAL MEDIA- Spuki Mulemwa

STOP ABUSING SOCIAL MEDIA

The abuse of social media by disgruntled and rogue elements to tarnish citizens’ image especially the Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema ahead of 2026 polls, should be stopped henceforth and condemned in the strongest terms by all right- thinking Zambians.





It’s not only unacceptable and unZambian, but also pathetic behaviour that holds the potential to contribute to the society’s moral decay.



We call upon law enforcement agencies and ZICTA to identify the perpetrators of this scourge, as as well as their funders and bring them to book, in accordance with the laws of the land.





It is for these reasons, we are advising citizens to refrain from abusing social media to spread falsehoods intended to erode Zambians’ confidence in the Republican President and his New Dawn Administration ahead of 2026 polls.





Issued by:



Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.