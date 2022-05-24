Dr. Brian Chota Sampa – BCS



STOP ANAL SEX OR RISK FECAL INCONTINENCE!!

Fecal incontinence or anal incontinence:

This is the term used when feces or poop leaks out of the anus when you don’t want it to, which means not during planned toilet breaks. This leakage occurs with or without your knowledge.This is because the rectum is weak to hold the feces.

One of the major causes is Anal sex.It is linked to an increased risk of fecal incontinence, among men who have sex with men.And women who have anal sex with men.Be warned!!!

In Zambia it is very common among prisoners due to increased cases of anal sex.Most times they come to the hospital because of fecal Incontinence.

Live healthy.Prevention is better than cure.

BCS.24//05//2022