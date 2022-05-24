Dr. Brian Chota Sampa – BCS
STOP ANAL SEX OR RISK FECAL INCONTINENCE!!
Fecal incontinence or anal incontinence:
This is the term used when feces or poop leaks out of the anus when you don’t want it to, which means not during planned toilet breaks. This leakage occurs with or without your knowledge.This is because the rectum is weak to hold the feces.
One of the major causes is Anal sex.It is linked to an increased risk of fecal incontinence, among men who have sex with men.And women who have anal sex with men.Be warned!!!
In Zambia it is very common among prisoners due to increased cases of anal sex.Most times they come to the hospital because of fecal Incontinence.
Live healthy.Prevention is better than cure.
BCS.24//05//2022
Spread the good news Dr. Brian Sampa. Those who want to become homosexuals risk having their ‘sewer lines’ ruptured and smelling fecal matter wherever they go as poop drops uncontrollably from their underwear. Once they become fecal incontinence kicks they risk wearing adult diapers for the rest of their lives if they are not able to have an operation. Besides, they are more susceptible to monkey pox that is spread easily through skin lesions in the anal area as we are hearing this from Europe where monkey pox is on the rise there. Homosexuality is unhygienic and can be a source of disease. HIV and AIDS started with homosexuals before it was spread to heterosexuals by bisexuals.
I meant to write ” once fecal incontinence kicks in…”