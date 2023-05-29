STOP ANTAGONIZING AND INSULTING THE CHURCH- Eric Chanda advises UPND

STOP ANTAGONIZING AND INSULTING THE CHURCH

… as Eric Chanda advises the UPND to fulfill their campaign promises and not fight with the church

Lusaka… Monday May 29, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

Chachacha interim President Eric Chanda has advised the ruling UPND party to stop antagonizing and insulting the church.

Mr. Chanda says the UPND should learn to listen to the church and work on what the church is talking about.

“Create jobs for the youths who voted for you in numbers, resolve the mining industry crisis created on the Copperbelt, ensure equitable, adequate and timely distribution of farming inputs, look into the plight of small scale farmers by doing what you said of reducing the price of fertilizer to K250,” he advised.

He also advised the UPND to reduce the cost of living by reducing the price of mealie meal to K50 per 25kg bag.

Mr. Chanda also observed the need for the UPND government to stabilize the price of fuel in the country.

” What the church is telling you is to employ over 40, 000 teachers to resolve the teacher pupil ratio in the overcrowded classrooms. This is what the church is asking for and ifwe ba Chachacha we are asking this UPND government to be a listening government and not a government that antagonizes and insults the church. It is uncalled for in this civilized society which we call A Christian nation,” he concluded.