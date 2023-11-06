STOP ATTACKING THE SPEAKER FOR SHE CAN’T DEFEND HERSELF – IMENDA TELLS GENERAL PUBLIC



United Party for National Development (UPND) Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda has advised members of the general public against attacking the speaker of the National Assembly simply because she cannot defend herself.



In an interview with Camnet news, Ms. Imenda says Members of Parliament must realize that they have to maintain discipline and decorum in the house.



She says she has never seen the kind of indiscipline currently prevailing in parliament, especially from the opposition Patriotic Front.



Camnet TV