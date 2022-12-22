STOP BEATING BUS DRIVERS – SACCORD

The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes-SACCORD has expressed regret at reported acts of violence against bus drivers by alleged ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres.

Police have since arrested a 27 year old man of Lusaka’s George Compound has in connection with the alleged attack on Minibus drivers from Capital Bus Services, Monday.

SACCORD Executive Director, Boniface Cheembe, says the violence that left damage to property as well as human beings is testimony that the vice continues to be one of the dangers to the nation’s human rights, democracy, rule of law, and peace.

Cheembe adds that the act goes contrary to Presidential pronouncements to end caderism and its negative effects of political violence.

He has appealed to political party leaders to continue fostering love, unity, respect, tolerance, and co-existence among citizens.

Cheembe says doing so is key to ensuring that the country continues to have a good record where human rights, democracy, the rule of law, and peace is concerned.

He further suggests initiating programmes on trauma healing as one key solution to end acts of political violence in the country.