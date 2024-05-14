Stop blaming ECL for your failures, SP advises HH

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has no solutions to the economic challenges, worsening poverty and hunger, which have continued to ravage various communities and that is why he has continued blaming former President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front (PF), the Socialist Party has observed.

Martin Chikwanda, the Socialist Party Copperbelt provincial chairman says President Hichilema has failed to deliver on many of his campaign promises because he did not have a plan of how best to achieve economic recovery and national development.

"We have seen enough of incompetence and lies from the UPND. President Hichilema and his new dawn administration have lamentably failed to deliver on any of their campaign promises and Zambians cannot allow such leadership to continue