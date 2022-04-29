STOP BLAMING PF, GET TO WORK-LUO
PF’s legacy will never be forgotten says Nkandu Luo!
Professor Nkandu Luo says PF’s legacy will never be forgotten because the party transformed Zambia.
And Prof Luo has urged the UPND government to simply do their best while they still have an opportunity, insisting that PF is history and should not be blamed for everything.
In an interview, Prof Luo said people who come from abroad now get lost in Lusaka because of the infrastructure development
-Diggers
I forgot that you are still alive, you are as corrupt as lungu and PF is dead, get that through your thick head
You are right professor PF has left a legacy never to be forgotten with the way you and your party ravaged this nation of Zambia. If you had any integrity you would lay low keep away from the limelight in shame. PF is dead never to be remembered with fondness but with a bitter taste.