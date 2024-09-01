STOP CALLING ME WHENEVER YOU HAVE BEEN DETAINED AT ANY WEIGHBRIDGE FOR OVERLOADING YOUR HEAVY GOODS VEHICLE…



I don’t have powers as Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development to waive or reduce the surcharge the RDA imposes on those who are in the habit of overloading their motor vehicles beyond the permissible weight.



So, stop calling me, just pay the surcharge.



Charles Milupi – Minister of Infrastructure