“Stop Dangling Carrots, Police Will Not Fall For Kindergarten Tricks” Police High Command Tells Fred M’membe

“STOP DANGLING CARROTS, POLICE WILL NOT FALL FOR KINDERGARTEN TRICKS” POLICE HIGH COMMAND TELL SOCIALIST PARTY.

The Zambia Police Service has noted with dismay, the propensity of some politicians to drag the Police Service in political matters when it suits them and, to call them names when it does not.

The Police service is not a pawn in the political arena, but a service to the Republic of Zambia and courtesy of Citizens.

The Police Service is mature enough to perceive kindergarten tricks of dangling a carrot to buy loyalty from certain politicians,so that they achieve their objectives.

The Service was not born yesterday to fall for school boy lies befitting only children.

To choose a desperate time in one’s political life, and start enticing the police with pay rise to win them over, is alarming.

The Police service like any other organisation would want their salaries raised, but not in a manner to suit desperate politicians, who champion the cause of police brutality through their gnashing teeth, only to U-turn and find them worth of good salaries? What a Paradox!

Dr Fred M’Membe should know by now that he is playing a careless game, tiptoeing around service men’s playing grounds and enticing them with candy. Sorry, the police service has no addiction for candy.

Dr Fred M’membe would do better to serve it to his cadres.

The Police service is above politics and it will remain like that, the Socialists Party President is implored to fight his own political battles without involving the Police.

Issued by Zambia Police Service Public Relations Unit.