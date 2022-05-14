STOP DEMONISING THOSE WHO WERE INVESTING WHILE YOU WERE “URINATING MONEY” – CHAMA … because you want to justify your suffering you think someone has stolen

PF national Chairman Davies Chama says those who were urinating money in beer halls, should not be demonising those who were sacrificing their hard earned income to build property.

And Chama who said he listens to the insults from party members in WhatsApp groups, challenging those who are insulting to contribute towards raising the K5 million for the holding of the general conference in order to justify their insults.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on Party members who are up in arms against their leaders for asking them to contribute towards the K5million for the holding of the party conference, when they could simply choose "two thieves from among themselves" who served in former president Edgar Lungu's leadership to raise those funds, Chama described that argument as…