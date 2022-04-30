STOP EXCUSES, UPND MP TELLS OFF GOVERNMENT

By Scoop Reporter

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) Sesheke Member of Parliament Romeo Kang’ombe has told Government to stop building a foundation based on excuses.

Mr. Kang’ombe says Government should look into massive production of crops like maize and give it priority like Levy Mwanawasa did as a matter of priority.

“It’s impossible to build a tribute to success on a foundation of excuses. As a matter of priority, the UPND government should quickly look into the issue of ensuring day to day products like massive production of maize is given a priority. Winter maize is the answer.

“Come to think of it, late Levy Patrick Mwanawasa SC, was one of the people that drafted the UPND manifesto if my memory saves me well and he implemented it when God blessed him with the opportunity to serve this country.

“My appeal to the Government as a villager from Sesheke is to consider going this route. Two benefits; economic benefits and political benefits. (I) am just saying shangwee,” he wrote.

