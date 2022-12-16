STOP EXPORTING POWER; ZAMBIANS NO LONGER LIVING BUT SURVIVING – MUNDUBILE

Lusaka, Friday (December 16, 2022)

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile has urged the New Dawn Government to immediately stop exporting power.

Mr. Mundubile who is also PF Presidential Candidate explained that the move could reduce the hours of loadsheding to save the small scale businesses country wide.



The PF Mporokoso Member of Parliament revealed that Lawmakers received the news of loadsheding from the Minister of Energy on the Floor of the House with great sadness.



Mr. Mundubile said this was especially that the economy of the country was performing poorly adding that people were no longer living but barely surviving.



“We are talking about people that run saloons, barbershops and small welding shops among others that are barely surviving. Six hours of loadsheding kills off these businesses completely,” he said.



Mr. Mundubile added that the decision to begin exporting electricity was premature.

“Had the Government looked into the future, they would have waited before they embarked on exporting power. This would have managed generation from Kariba which was going to sustain the supply of electricity into the future,” he said.



Mr. Mundubile mentioned that the indications he was getting were that there was a pre-elert to ZESCO regarding the challenge of low levels of water but that ZESCO delayed to take action.



Issued by:

Brian Hapunda

Media Director

Mundubile PF Presidential Campaign Team