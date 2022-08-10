STOP FOOLING ZAMBIANS, SEER 1 TELLS OFF LUNGU

There’s no thief that broke into Edgar Lungu’s house, this was a planned move by Edgar Lungu and friends to gain public sympathy and make the UPND Government look bad.

How on earth can a house fitted with cameras with the presence of both state and private securities be broken into by some village thieves who came to steal just TV sets, please let’s be serious.

Just like I said few months, they are repackaging Edgar Lungu to come and endorse a candidate that will fight HH in 2026.

Just immediately after launching the so called Edgar Lungu’s foundation, boom, thieves have broken into his house, so that they will get the public talking. We know this format.

UPND wake up, stop sleeping, the game has just begun, you have alot to do to counter these lies. Edgar Lungu is very manipulative.

Get ready to challenge these lies through the media because information is power, up your media team because Edgar Lungu and his boys are prepared.

#Seer1