STOP FRUSTRATING DPP-PRINCE CHANDA TELLS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA
WE ARE NOT BEGING HICHILEMA TO RESPECT THE CONSTITUTION. HE SWORE TO DO SO
By Prince Chanda
President Hichilema must never bask in an illusion that he has powers to guarantee freedoms to whoever he wishes, freedoms are guaranteed through Cap 1 also called the constitution which he has no choice but to respect, uphold and defend.
What is for sure is that he isn’t making any effort in respecting his oath of Presidency.
If the claims that he is attempting frustrate the office of the DPP, that’s unfortunate but that would still be the office to prosecute him.
The office of the DPP entered Nolle in his treason case and there were players who begged for his release using the same language of asking President Lungu to exercise his constitutional powers. UPND actually wanted ECL to just order Hichilema’s release.
While in incarceration, GBM and VJ had to leave Zambia to be hosted in GBM’s house in Santon South Africa to draft a letter to the Common Wealth leadership, GBM as former defence minister used his influence in the region and chattered a plane they used meet regional leaders was not paid for by UPND or Hichilema.
In all their efforts ,they were asking that ECL as President must using the constitution and interfere to help his brother out of prison. Most of the UPND cadres who never believed ECL to be a Christian appealed to him as a Christian to help his brother.
The point is that Hichilema must respect the constitution, we are not begging him, he swore to.
I remain Hardliner 🇿🇲
Stop smoking dagger you chikala! how do drug HH into this issue? Tell us how you did to mutembo nchito?panyo pamaibako chikala.what is wrong with my tribal all the time talking no sense.
How many people were protesting and demonstrating during PF Chanda?Napoli Ako chikamba.
You are very stupid chanda
Where does President HH come into this? I am completely lost.
You’re so useless you PF mother fckers. We know that GBM actually sold HH and abandoned him. It’s Mutale Nalumango that kept the party going when GBM absconded.
The Nigerian, Gen Obasanjo, is the one that appealed to the US senate abd the Commonwealth to take a view at Lungu’s dictatorship.
What influence did GBM have….zero in fact and nobody knew him in the region despite his big Chidumbo that’s full of nothing but Gas.
That foolish girl pretending to be DPP was Lungu’s tool of oppression. Holding HH when she knew there was no treason and that’s why she had no choice but enter a nolle. HH had done nothing wrong; even when that girl is frustrating govt, she also knows that HH was innocent.