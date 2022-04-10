STOP FRUSTRATING DPP-PRINCE CHANDA TELLS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

WE ARE NOT BEGING HICHILEMA TO RESPECT THE CONSTITUTION. HE SWORE TO DO SO

By Prince Chanda

President Hichilema must never bask in an illusion that he has powers to guarantee freedoms to whoever he wishes, freedoms are guaranteed through Cap 1 also called the constitution which he has no choice but to respect, uphold and defend.

What is for sure is that he isn’t making any effort in respecting his oath of Presidency.

If the claims that he is attempting frustrate the office of the DPP, that’s unfortunate but that would still be the office to prosecute him.

The office of the DPP entered Nolle in his treason case and there were players who begged for his release using the same language of asking President Lungu to exercise his constitutional powers. UPND actually wanted ECL to just order Hichilema’s release.

While in incarceration, GBM and VJ had to leave Zambia to be hosted in GBM’s house in Santon South Africa to draft a letter to the Common Wealth leadership, GBM as former defence minister used his influence in the region and chattered a plane they used meet regional leaders was not paid for by UPND or Hichilema.

In all their efforts ,they were asking that ECL as President must using the constitution and interfere to help his brother out of prison. Most of the UPND cadres who never believed ECL to be a Christian appealed to him as a Christian to help his brother.

The point is that Hichilema must respect the constitution, we are not begging him, he swore to.

I remain Hardliner 🇿🇲