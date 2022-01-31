STOP GIVING LAME EXCUSES ON TEACHER RECRUITMENT – KABWE

By Daily Star Reporter

The Economic Front Party says the Government should stop giving lame excuses on teacher recruitment.

EFP Spokesperson Humphrey Kabwe said the UPND is full of excuses than delivery of their own promises.

“EFP is deeply disappointed with UPND govt continuous lame excuses on 30,000 teacher’s recruitment exercise since it was first announced last year. The recent pronouncement by education permanent secretary for administration that recruitment of teachers will only be done after the completion of 115 stalled infrastructure projects are completed makes sad reading and frustrating to the unemployed teachers,” Kabwe said.

“As a party, we want to tell the new dawn government that they should stop testing the feelings of unemployed teachers and government should understand that the unemployed teachers are not kids. We challenge government to come out in the open over teachers recruitment rather than playing games. Government is not dealing with kids but adults who need to be treated with respect.”

He said if the Government has failed to employ the teachers, they should be bold enough to apologize than continuing to manufacture lame excuses.

“Last year, Government said teacher recruitment will begin in January 2022 after the new budget begins to work but suddenly they shifted to March and today they are saying after completion of 115 infrastructure projects. When they made pronouncements, didn’t Government know that there was uncompleted infrastructure projects?” Kabwe asked.

“…we call upon the unemployed teachers to continue pressuring govt till the pronouncement is fulfilled. Why should they start treating you like kids after you have employed them through your vote?”