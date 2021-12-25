STOP HARASSING SUSPECTS IN FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION, SEAN TEMBO TELLS NEW DAWN ADMINISTRATION

Leader of the opposition Patriots for Economic Progress Sean Tembo has called on the new dawn administration to stop harassing suspects in the fight against corruption.

Mr. Tembo says law enforcement agencies investigating corruption cases must follow the right channel of arresting suspects without infringing on their rights.

He said the manner in which some cases have been handled leaves much to be desired especially that the law prescribes a suspect as innocent until proven guilty by the courts of law.

He has challenged President Hakainde Hichilema to tell law enforcement agencies to be civil and stop destroying people’s properties and making arbitrary arrests.