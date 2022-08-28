STOP HIDING IN AUDITS AND PAY SUPPLIERS AND CONTRACTORS, CHANODA TELLS HICHILEMA
Mr Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, we can not continue pretending in the name of your seemingly rhetorical pronouncements of fixing the economy..
The economy is dry Sir, there is no money in circulation, you can’t continue punishing Zambians due to your political unfounded fears… Pay contractors and suppliers, we can’t continue living in a dry economy all in the name of fixing alleged PF associates and members…
You are ok obviously because for you, everything is free including a toothpick, however, have you thought of Zambians out there?
NDALAMA ZASOBA BO PRESIDENT! S
No short cut boss
NGWIRA IS JUST A MERE PF CADRE WHO KNOWS NOTHING ABOUT STATECRAFT. HE MUST BE ONE OF THOSE SUPPLIERS, AND AS THE CASE WAS DURING PF, ALL HE WANTS IS HIS MONEY AND DOESN’T MIND WHAT HAPPENS TO OTHERS. CONTROL YOUR GREED AND BE PATIENT: IF YOU REALLY SUPPLIED YOU WILL BE PAID. HH IS VERY DIFFERENT FROM ECL! HE LOVES ALL ZAMBIANS.
This time no paying anyhow without verifying like what was happening during your time. That’s how we lost colossal amounts of money.