STOP HIDING IN AUDITS AND PAY SUPPLIERS AND CONTRACTORS, CHANODA TELLS HICHILEMA

Mr Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, we can not continue pretending in the name of your seemingly rhetorical pronouncements of fixing the economy..

The economy is dry Sir, there is no money in circulation, you can’t continue punishing Zambians due to your political unfounded fears… Pay contractors and suppliers, we can’t continue living in a dry economy all in the name of fixing alleged PF associates and members…

You are ok obviously because for you, everything is free including a toothpick, however, have you thought of Zambians out there?

NDALAMA ZASOBA BO PRESIDENT! S