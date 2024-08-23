STOP INCITING CITIZENS AND ALARMING THE NATION- Spuki Mulemwa

STOP INCITING CITIZENS AND ALARMING THE NATION
23/8/24
We have noted with dismay reckless and inflammatory statements, from some section of society with the sole purpose and intention of alarming the nation, over some mealie meal brands that are contaminated.
These doomsayers who pray for President Hakainde Hichilema’s downfall are as usual peddling falsehoods and inciting citizens to rise against government, owing to some mealie meal brands that are contaminated.
However, it’s gratifying to note that government has publicly identified the mealie meal brands that are contaminated, and doing everything possible to ensure that only safe and uncontaminated mealie meal is availed to the public for consumption.
Zambians know that President Hichilema is indeed a responsible, caring and listening leader, whose government would never put the lives of Zambians at risk, as alleged by some opposition politicians whose prayer is for the Republican President’s downfall.
It’s for these reasons we call upon the opposition, to always engage government on national matters, than resort to peddling falsehoods and alarming the nation, to gain cheap political mileage.
We also urge the Zambian people particularly in Western Province not to listen to political rumourmongers whose desire is to set the country ablaze.
Issued by:
Spuki Mulemwa
UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.
They stood on their toes and were all wishing it was ZNS mealie meal. Why Mr Nakachinda can surely come outside so negative and prayerful for others’ failure by spreading false information deliberately? Just because they don’t want to see cheap ZNS Mealie Meal apart from their milling companies that are deliberately hiking the price and repacking ZNS branded for resale at 3x the price. This is sad! It’s good the government through F&D labo has identified the brands. Yet some are still saying what about ZNS mealie meal. They just don’t want cheap ZNS mealie meal on the market. It is disturbing their campaign strategy. All brands had taken samples for testing if not mentioned it is safe.
When you personally feel hurt don’t incite the innocent citizens because they are able to make their own judgement.
This is unacceptable opposing sides should be giving rightful observations andr checks and balances not spreading false information deliberately to win political mileage and space.