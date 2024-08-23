STOP INCITING CITIZENS AND ALARMING THE NATION- Spuki Mulemwa

STOP INCITING CITIZENS AND ALARMING THE NATION



23/8/24



We have noted with dismay reckless and inflammatory statements, from some section of society with the sole purpose and intention of alarming the nation, over some mealie meal brands that are contaminated.



These doomsayers who pray for President Hakainde Hichilema’s downfall are as usual peddling falsehoods and inciting citizens to rise against government, owing to some mealie meal brands that are contaminated.



However, it’s gratifying to note that government has publicly identified the mealie meal brands that are contaminated, and doing everything possible to ensure that only safe and uncontaminated mealie meal is availed to the public for consumption.



Zambians know that President Hichilema is indeed a responsible, caring and listening leader, whose government would never put the lives of Zambians at risk, as alleged by some opposition politicians whose prayer is for the Republican President’s downfall.



It’s for these reasons we call upon the opposition, to always engage government on national matters, than resort to peddling falsehoods and alarming the nation, to gain cheap political mileage.



We also urge the Zambian people particularly in Western Province not to listen to political rumourmongers whose desire is to set the country ablaze.



Issued by:



Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.