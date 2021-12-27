(Smart Eagles)

ZAMBIANS must stop insulting President Edgar Lungu, it’s not him who has put the country in thiss debt,Former Finance Minister Katele Kalumba has said.

Dr Kalumba said former Republican President Mr Lungu inherited the debt from the past government.

Dr Kalumba said MMD under Rupiah Banda left about $US 4 billion debt which people have shield away to talk about it.

In an interview , thee former minister further stated that late President Micheal Sata borrowed about $US 6 billion.

He said it is important that things are made known to Zambians to stop the continued attacks on President Lungu.

Dr Kalumba said Mr Lungu had never put the country into the debt which is being discussed by Zambians.

“I thing I need to tell Zambians that it’s not Lungu who has made Zambia to be in this debt. Let’s stop insulting him,” Dr Kalumba said.

And Dr Kalumba said the UPND regime has decided to bring back the taxes which PF removed in the petroleum sector in order to raise funds and pay debt.

He said the UPND have realised that the money which can be raised can be used to pay off debt.

Meanwhile Dr Kalumba has condemned the instant removal of vendors on the streets.

He said the decision is bad because a number of people will be affected.

Credit:Daily Nation.