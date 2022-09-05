STOP INSULTING PRESIDENT HH – PROPHET ISAAC URGES ZAMBIANS.

Renowned Clergyman Prophet ISAAC Praise has called on the opposition in Zambia to respect President Hakainde Hichilema if God had to bless them.

Speaking in Monze at his church yesterday, Prophet Isaac said insulting the Head of State day and night will not help anyone as it will only lead to those people insulting being cursed for life. The Man of God explained that the Bible says every leadership comes from God hence the need for all Zambians to respect President HH for God to bless them.

“Some people think insulting the Head of State will make them popular but believe me it won’t but will just get them cursed for life because leadership comes from God. So am warning those Zambians who think insulting the Republican President Will help them win elections in future to stop because they are just cursing their families and themselves. Mark my words, insults against the president will make UPND rule this country for more than 10 years without uninterrupted”, said Prophet Isaac Praise.