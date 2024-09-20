STOP IT, KING COBRA JR. WARNS SEAN TEMBO OVER KALABA

The Youth Wing of Citizens First Party is deeply concerned and disturbed with *President Sean Tembo* who seem to have embarked on a devastating campaign trail of disparaging and attacking our leader and envoy at UKA *President Harry Kalaba.*



President Sean Tembo’s uncouth remarks on Hot Fm Radio program yesterday accusing our party President of being on UPND payroll has not sat well with the youth Wing and general party membership.



We wish to remind President Sean Tembo that at the time everyone else could not trace him after being abducted from his house by the police it was our Party President Harry Kalaba who suspended all his programs just to search for him until he discovered him, it’s shocking that President Sean Tembo did not see our party President to be on UPND payroll at that time until recently when he was voted out of UKA.



We are a disciplined youth Wing that has been guided to always be peaceful, respectful and coexist above all unite with other political parties we share common goals but that does not mean we will seat quietly with our arms folded and legs crossed watching our President being disparaged and disrespected.



We respect President Sean Tembo just like any Political leader and we wish to continue on the same trajectory, however should you choose to continue disrespecting our party President we shall seize the opportunity and join you in dancing to the rhythm of your music with precision.



It’s our hope and prayer that moving forward President Sean Tembo desist from disrespecting our Party President Harry Kalaba.



*Maxwell (King Cobra) Chongu.*

CF National Youth Chairman