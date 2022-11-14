STOP PROSECUTING TAYALI AND OTHERS ON OPPRESSIVE CYBER CRIME ACT-LAURA MITI

Yes, Chilufya Tayali is one of the most annoying individuals in the public arena. It is very obvious that there is very little that is firm in his backbone.

That, however, does not excuse the UPND using against him a Cyber Security law that itself termed bad and dictatorial. It is the annoying people that test a government’s commitment to democracy.

Just like it is when an individual is extremely provoked, that you know whether or not they are vulgar or violent