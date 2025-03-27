Stop saying we have single sourced Agro Fuel when we found you using the same, Chikote tells PF



MINISTER of Energy, Makozo Chikote has dismissed claims by PF Members of Parliament suggesting that the UPND government has single-sourced Agro Fuel.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/16Hyiu2Z4t/?mibextid=oFDknk



Chikote asserted that the selection of Agro Fuel as a diesel supplier was not politically motivated.



Delivering his ministerial statement, Chikote clarified that Agro-Fuel was merely one of several players in the industry and that it had been used by the PF administration as well hence, the selection was based on their expertise and availability of services, rather than any preferential treatment.





“I do not find it wrong that the new dawn government is considering Agro Fuel as a potential supplier, as they have been active in the market during the PF administration as well,” he said.





“It is only natural that we would consider them as a viable option, along with other players in the industry.”



He added that the current Agro Fuel is the same Agro company PF used and questioned where the challenge was.





“It appears that the PF is only raising objections because we, the UPND government are considering the same supplier they had previously used,” he charged.



“There is no difference in the fact that both the PF and the UPND government are utilizing the services of this same company thus, the accusations of political favoritism are unfounded.”





And Chikote added that Tazama is ready to receive the first vessel carrying diesel under the new open access framework, expected in April 2025.



According to him, the implementation of this framework is expected to result in an immediate decrease in diesel prices which will be beneficial for the Zambian people.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba March 26, 2025