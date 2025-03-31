STOP SCANDALISING LUNGU, YOU CAN JOIN UPND PEACEFULLY, EMMANUEL MWAMBA TELLS AMOS  CHANDA

STOP SCANDALISING LUNGU, YOU CAN JOIN UPND PEACEFULLY, MWAMBA TELLS AMOS





PF faction Information and Publicity Chairperson Emmanuel Mwamba says some officials who worked closely with former President Edgar Lungu are engaged in retrogressive politics to seek protection from President Hakainde Hichilema.





Mwamba says the matters which Lungu’s former press aide Amos Chanda has been discussing are against the oath of secrecy which he took.





In a recent interview with Diggers Life, Chanda revealed that Lungu often made decisions not based on merit, but on the influence of those whom he listened to the most. He recounted moments where Lungu was “bulldozed” into making wrong decisions, including the controversial liquidation of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM). Chanda also explained why he resigned in 2019, saying he realised that Lungu had been “hijacked”.



News Diggers