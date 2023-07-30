STOP TARNISHING ZAMBIA’S IMAGE ABROAD

…. respect our sovereignty constitution and democracy, says Elias Mulenga

Lusaka… Sunday, 30th July 2023

Governance and Development Advocates Zambia has strongly condemned individuals and Political Players who have resorted to undermining the Sovereignity and the Democracy that the country enjoys.

Executive Director Elias Mulenga has observed that some desperate individuals have resorted to abuse and breach of the Democratic tenets that the Zambia’s Constitution is founded on.

Mr Mulenga said Zambia is not at any conflict with its people to warrant clasifed citizens to turn to the international Communities to vent their anger,hate and emotions of ill interntions aimed at tarnishing the good image the country has struggled to build owing to theft of donor funds, huge debts, plunder of National resources and corruption.

Mr Mulenga has bemoaned that the silence of the church leaves much to be desired and has called on the Church to be a unifying factor between the citizens and the government in order to protect the interest of Democracy, justice and that of our Constitution.

Mr Mulenga further called on Zambians to raise to the occasion and defend the cause of Democracy,peace and unity in the nation and sustain the freedom that our fore fathers hardly fought for.

For Clarification Governance and Development Advocates Zambia Email [email protected]