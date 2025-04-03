STOP THE AMENDMENT NONSENSE BEFORE IT LANDS YOU IN TROUBLE, BINWELL MPUNDU WARNS UPND

STOP THE AMENDMENT NONSENSE BEFORE IT LANDS YOU IN TROUBLE, MPUNDU WARNS UPND



Kitwe… Thursday April 3, 2025



Nkana Member of Parliament Binwell Chansa Mpundu has cautioned the ruling UPND against proceeding with the proposed constitutional amendments, warning that the move could lead to strife.



Speaking on the matter, Hon Mpundu, who has been in active politics for 18 years, stated that he could foresee trouble if the government insisted on pushing forward with the amendments despite public resistance.



He advised the UPND to halt the process, emphasizing that constitutional changes could not be made without the explicit consent of the people, regardless of the government’s authority.





The MP questioned the rationale behind amending the constitution when key stakeholders had already rejected the proposal.



He pointed to a recent statement by the Archdiocese of Lusaka Presbyteral Council, suggesting that the church and other organizations were becoming increasingly vocal in their opposition.





According to him, the language used by the church indicated a growing readiness to take firm action against the amendments.



Hon Mpundu also highlighted that some individuals had already taken legal action to block the process, further questioning on whose behalf the government was acting.





He warned that persisting with the amendments against widespread opposition would only lead to unnecessary standoff.





He concluded his remarks with a strong caution to the UPND, advising them to abandon what he termed “nonsense” in order to avoid potential trouble.