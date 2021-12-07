Stop the IMF Negotiations-Saboi Imboela

07/12/2021

As National Democratic Congress, NDC, we are dismayed by the continued arrogance by the UPND to continue with the IMF $1.4 billion Extended Credit Facility, ECF, which has come with conditionalities, among them, the removal of subsidies from electricity and fuel.

We wish to remind the UPND government that they came into office with a promise of reducing the cost of living and not to appease the conglomerate mines and big corporate companies.

So with the key conditionality of accessing the IMF loans being the removal of subsidies from the ordinary Zambian, we demand the IMF credit facility be terminated immediately as this will increase poverty levels.

The IMF is not the only solution towards economic development and debt repayment.

We demand that government should remove electricity and fuel subsidies from the mines and the big corporate companies only and leave the ordinary Zambians, the vulnerable and Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to continue enjoying the subsidies.

Removal of fuel and electricity subsidies from the mines and big corporate companies who benefit 98% of these subsidies will entail that the treasury will be saving more that $1 billion that can be channeled towards repayment of the external debt.

Government can also close the illicit flow which are to the tune of $3 billion and cancel the double tax agreement (DTA) which are being used as tax havens to evade tax. This will improve our fiscal position and be able to repay back our $16 billion debt. So with these measures alone, we do not even need to get the IMF loan as we will be able to raise the required resources.

Issued by;

Ms. Saboi Imboela

NDC President

Lusaka