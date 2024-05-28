STOP THE PROPAGANDA AND MISINFORMATION, EASTERN UPND TELLS HARRY KALABA

The United Party for National Development UPND in Eastern Province has urged Opposition Political Leaders to desist from misinforming the public as government is working hard to provide much needed services to Zambians.

The ruling party has warned to take legal action against leaders who want to gain political mileage by using propaganda.

This follows a statement made by Citizens First Party President Harry Kalaba when he featured on the Political Hour Program on Breeze FM that UPND has failed to manage the country and further called for fresh elections.

Mr. Kalaba cited the ongoing load shedding and high cost of living as some of the areas which he said government has failed to handle.

But UPND Provincial Media Director Victor Mbuzi says it is unlawful for Mr. Kalaba to call for fresh elections as the constitutional term for the Presidency is five years.