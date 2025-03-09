STOP THREATENING AND ABUSING THE CLERGY – Nasson Msoni

STOP THREATENING AND ABUSING THE CLERGY



The sustained culture by the UPND leadership of abusing and intimidating the clergy is disappointing and depressing.



It is uncivilised conduct and behaviour to demean and denounce the clergy for merely expressing concerns over the rising cost of living.



We urge the UPND government to employ dignity and decorum in the management of public affairs.





A normal reasoning government should by now be mending fences with sections of society and deescalating unnecessary confrontations realising that elections are just around the corner, but this UPND government is even opening up more fronts.





We should all denounce the culture of abusing and threatening the clergy.



The clergy mean well for our Country and we appreciate their role in preaching and promoting peace and harmony. They’re servants of God and we love them.









Nasson Msoni

President

All peoples Congress APC