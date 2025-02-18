STOP USING BATTERY ACID AND OTHER UNSAFE METHODS TO TREAT TOOTHACHE, EXPERTS WARN





Limited access to specialized medical services in rural areas continues to push residents toward unsafe remedies, with some in Sikongo District, Western Province, resorting to using battery acid to treat toothaches.





Health workers on a medical outreach in the area have expressed concern over this alarming trend, warning that such practices pose serious health risks, including severe burns, infections, and permanent damage to oral tissues.





Newton Chisenga, a dental therapist with the Zambia Flying Doctor Service (ZFDS), revealed that during a screening exercise in Sikongo, they discovered many residents relying on traditional methods such as tattooing their gums.





Others have turned to dangerous substances like battery acid in an attempt to relieve dental pain.



He explained that some patients fear having their affected teeth removed, believing the infection might spread and lead to further tooth loss.





Additionally, he suspects that high fluoride levels in local water sources could be contributing to widespread dental problems, including fluorosis—a condition that weakens teeth.





Mr. Chisenga urged residents to seek professional dental care and avoid harmful self-treatment methods, emphasizing the need for improved access to dental services.





Meanwhile, Mwaka Nakapizya, Sister-in-Charge at Tuuwa Rural Health Center, stressed the importance of conducting specialized medical services at least twice a quarter to help patients with complications and cases beyond the facility’s capacity.



