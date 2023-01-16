Stop Using Panadol as a meat tenderiser.

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned food vendors and others against the use of paracetamol as tenderiser in cooking meat and beans.

When Panadol is used for cooking, it is hydrolyzed or broken down into components, which include 4-aminophenol, a highly toxic chemical to the kidney and liver saying it can cause failure of these organs .

