STOPPILA SUNZU PROVES TO BE THE SOLID WALL IN CHINA🇨🇳🧱

Football action returned to the Chinese Super League for week 22, this time versus 9th-place Three Towns. Sunzu’s Changchun Yatai had previously suffered a 4-0 defeat to Chinese team Chenghu.🇨🇳

Changchun Yatai’s Long Tan scored the opening goal, and Hang Ren’s own goal in the 40th minute made it 2-0 for Yatai, securing the victory.⚽

Stoppila Sunzu, a Zambian international, had the highest rating in this match, with 7.8.⭐ He was a starter in the match, playing the entire 90 minutes. He made 12 clearances, stopped one shot, and intercepted two. He also achieved 82℅ pass accuracy. The three towns fired the majority of the shots in the match, however they failed to register a goal.

With this victory, Sunzu’s Changchun Yatai climbs to 10th place with 24 points. Sunzu continues to amaze in China, and he has already established himself as his team’s first-choice defender.