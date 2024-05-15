Stopping arms deliveries to Israel will only make Hamas stronger – UK foreign secretary

Stopping the sales of weapons to Israel is not a good idea, as it would only help the group Hamas get stronger, according Britain’s foreign secretary on Sunday.

When asked if the United Kingdom The UK said they would also stop giving weapons to Israel if they attacked Rafah. But the UK doesn’t give as many weapons to Israel as the US does.

“The UK only gives a small amount of Israel’s weapons and it’s not the main supplier,” Cameron said on the BBC. “We have a system for giving out permits, and we can take them away if it’s believed that there’s a high chance of a major human rights violation happening in other countries. ”

US President Joe Biden said that if Israel attacks Rafah, a major Hamas area in Gaza, then the US won’t give them weapons and military equipment anymore.

The Labour Party and human rights groups in Britain are saying that the UK should also stop selling weapons or parts for weapons used in an attack in Rafah.

On Friday, the US government said that Israel probably broke the rules of war by using weapons from the US in Gaza. However, they said that because of the war, US officials couldn’t be completely sure about the specific airstrikes.

Cameron also said that sending British soldiers to Gaza to help deliver aid would be a dangerous decision.

He said this after hearing that the UK might send soldiers to help bring supplies from a pier the US is building.

Cameron said that his government thinks it’s not a good idea to have British soldiers on the beach. Instead, they will probably have someone else deliver the aid.