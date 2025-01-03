Stormzy banned from driving for nine months

A London judge has banned British grime star Stormzy from driving for nine months after he was caught using a mobile phone behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce in west London.

District Judge Andrew Sweet imposed the ban on the 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Michael Ebenezer Owuo Junior, during a hearing at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. Stormzy had pleaded guilty via letter to the offence, which occurred in West Kensington on March 7 last year.

In addition to the driving ban, the judge fined him £2,010 ($2,498) after six penalty points were added to his licence. Stormzy already had six points from a previous speeding offence, bringing his total to 12 points, which under UK law results in an automatic disqualification.

Sweet criticised Stormzy’s actions, calling them “dangerous and irresponsible,” and noted that the rapper’s driving record was “not good.” Peter Csemiczky, Stormzy’s lawyer, told the court that his client accepted responsibility for his actions and apologised.

Stormzy is a prominent figure in the British grime scene, known for blending Jamaican dancehall and hip hop into a distinctive, hard-edged sound. His influence extends far beyond music, with his biggest hits featured in television advertisements. In 2019, he made history as the first black UK solo artist to headline the Glastonbury music festival.