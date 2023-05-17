STORY OF HOW A ZAMBIAN WAS SHOT IN SOUTH AFRICA YESTERDAY

His name is Mr Alfred Sampa.

The deceased arrived from Zambia on the 14th of May 2023 on a business trip.

On the 15th of May, he booked a taxi from central johannesburg to city deep to go and purchase fruits and vegetables.



The taxi was stopped by unknown people who were in a Toyota Quantum bus who fired gun shots at the taxi that unfortunately killed Mr Sampa. The unknown people tried to open the vehicle but it was locked and they eventually fled the scene.



Mr Sampa was rushed to Southrand hospital by the taxi driver and later succumbed to bullet wounds.

Few belongings and a cash amount has been retrieved.



Mr Sampa belonged to the Fruit and Vegetables Association of Zambia.

The body of the deceased is being held by the Johannesburg forensic pathologists for further investigations and post-mortem. This will take few days.

We have engaged summit life undertakers to collect th

e remains as soon as the police releases the body in readiness for repatriation to Zambia.



Funeral gathering is at plot 21, 476 Chalala, Chilenje, Lusaka, Zambia.

A police case has been opened at Moffatview Police Station in Johannesburg.

Zambian Post