STREET VENDORS ASKED TO VACATE CBD BY MINISTER

Earlier yesterday, minister Garry Nkombo gave orders to all street vendors to vacate the Lusaka CBD. However, this did not go well and sooner they were peacefully protesting against the new dawn administrators.

It’s not a prophesy, but they will be back on the street tomorrow morning. They are more than ready to fight running battlers against the police if need be so.

Street vendors are Zambians like anyone else and have access to any space in Zambia, including privately owned space. For decades, the country has tried to find solutions to street vending without success.

The minister asked street vendors to appoint spokesperson who he will personally meet and discuss the way forward.

What solutions can you put forward to solve the street vending? Such a solution should be accomodating to all parties.