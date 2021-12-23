STREET VENDORS ASKED TO VACATE CBD BY MINISTER
Earlier yesterday, minister Garry Nkombo gave orders to all street vendors to vacate the Lusaka CBD. However, this did not go well and sooner they were peacefully protesting against the new dawn administrators.
It’s not a prophesy, but they will be back on the street tomorrow morning. They are more than ready to fight running battlers against the police if need be so.
Street vendors are Zambians like anyone else and have access to any space in Zambia, including privately owned space. For decades, the country has tried to find solutions to street vending without success.
The minister asked street vendors to appoint spokesperson who he will personally meet and discuss the way forward.
What solutions can you put forward to solve the street vending? Such a solution should be accomodating to all parties.
Good move. In Lusaka is a total confusion. Ventors have grabbed all streets, pavements and even more road reserves including carbs
Its a total mess, even one of the roads at heart of the city, connecting Lumumba and chachacha rd has been shut off and converted into a Salaula open market.
These people should be given a designated locations to sell their merchandise.
Look at those selling a long Lumumba road opposite city market, where they have converted the side road into stalls. A day a truck, or tipper would loose control (God forbid) I can’t imagine the scenario.
But like always, some would come out breathing fire , accusing gov for mistreating the poor hawkers trying to make a living during this hard time, therefore opposing this move for political gain .
One thing am sure they will be flashed out of City center.