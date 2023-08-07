STREET VENDORS CAUTIONED THAT NO GOVT WILL EVER ALLOW STREET VENDING IN ZAMBIA

By Nonhlanhla Phuti

Ndola District Commissioner Joseph Phiri has cautioned street vendors who have vowed to vote out the UPND government in 2026 following its decision to end street vending in the country that no government will allow street vending because it is illegal in Zambia.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr Phiri has expressed displeasure by some street vendors in Ndola who have decided to politicize their removal from the streets by vowing to vote out the UPND in the next general election.

Mr. Phiri has since advised the street vendors in the District not to be cheated by selfish politicians that would want to deceive them by promising that once voted in power, they would allow street vending to continue.

He has explained that what government has done is simply implementing what previous régimes failed to do, adding that whichever government will come after the UPND will still not allow street vending as it is by law illegal.

He further wondered why most street vendors are complaining that they were not given enough time to relocate and find trading spaces in designated trading places when they were given a grace period of one week.

PHOENIX NEWS