STREET VENDORS OVER POWER COUNCIL POLICE

What a sorry sight.

A government directive was given. “Move from the streets and move to the markets” The council police was deployed and they were met with furious resistance from defiant street vendors that chased the council police away.

To add insult to injury, some UPND Cadres openly told the street vendors to ignore Honorable Gary Nkombo’s directive and continue trading in the streets. To which the vendors erupted in jubilation.

This should not be allowed to continue. When the local authority guides, it is the duty of the citizenry to comply. This is what creates an atmosphere of lawlessness. Street Vendors threatening council police and telling them “Don’t come back here or else we shall beat you.” is a recipe for anarchy and absolute nonsense!!😡

The only solution is the Markets.

I urge The Ministry Of Local Government to launch a campaign called “Go Back To The Markets” and highlight the tremendous benefits of trading in the Markets.

STOP giving street vendors media coverage because eventually they will lead the narrative… instead, let the marketeers FROM INSIDE THE MARKETS lead the narrative.

📷 FOCUS ON THE MARKETEERS AND SHOW LIFE INSIDE THE MARKETS.

If we let this opportunity slip through our fingers we will never have a clean City. NEVER.

SMLtv