STREET VENDORS OVER POWER COUNCIL POLICE
What a sorry sight.
A government directive was given. “Move from the streets and move to the markets” The council police was deployed and they were met with furious resistance from defiant street vendors that chased the council police away.
To add insult to injury, some UPND Cadres openly told the street vendors to ignore Honorable Gary Nkombo’s directive and continue trading in the streets. To which the vendors erupted in jubilation.
This should not be allowed to continue. When the local authority guides, it is the duty of the citizenry to comply. This is what creates an atmosphere of lawlessness. Street Vendors threatening council police and telling them “Don’t come back here or else we shall beat you.” is a recipe for anarchy and absolute nonsense!!😡
The only solution is the Markets.
I urge The Ministry Of Local Government to launch a campaign called “Go Back To The Markets” and highlight the tremendous benefits of trading in the Markets.
STOP giving street vendors media coverage because eventually they will lead the narrative… instead, let the marketeers FROM INSIDE THE MARKETS lead the narrative.
📷 FOCUS ON THE MARKETEERS AND SHOW LIFE INSIDE THE MARKETS.
If we let this opportunity slip through our fingers we will never have a clean City. NEVER.
As leaders, we need to carry out some research or make wide consultations even at grassroot levels in order understand certain problems before certain directives are made.
My understanding is that the street vendors have not refused to leave the streets but its either the spaces in the markets are full or they are being told to go far away where potential customers can not easily be accessed which might cause the collapse of their bussiness.
SOLUTION
1. Let us embark on another project of expanding and building more modern markets/bus stations before we chase or the street vendors.
2. Lets us concentrate more on reducing unemployment
Otherwise for now, we need to designate some streets for them.
I submitt