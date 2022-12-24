STREET VENDORS VOW TO CONTINUE TRADING ON THE STREETS UNTIL MORE MARKETS ARE CONSTRUCTED

By Musonda Kalumba

Some street vendors trading outside Lusaka City Market have called on the government to speed up the construction of other markets in Lusaka and other parts of the country if street vending is to be curbed.

Reacting to statements issued by the ministry of local government that all street vendors should find designated places to trade from once the rehabilitated city market opens, the traders have told Phoenix News that they cannot stop trading from the streets because they have nowhere to go while city market which reopened on Thursday this week is already filled up.

The traders who have acknowledged that trading from the streets is illegal say they are willing to move if space in markets is found.

They are therefore calling on the government to quicken the construction of markets to be constructed as announced by Vice President Mutale Nalumango among them Munyaule and Tokyo Markets