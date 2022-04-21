Throwback

STRIPPED, ASSAULTED UPND CADRE PLEADS FOR JUSTICE

UPND member Priscilla Mwiinga says she was stripped in full view of police officers, who “happily watched” PF thugs take away her pride as a woman.

The video of a shaken Mwiinga, 27 who was stripped naked by PF cadres during Youth Day celebrations in Lusaka on Saturday, has gone viral, attracting anger among residents.

In the video, four police officers are seen among the PF cadres but do not do anything to stop them, until one of the PF cadres wraps Mwiinga in his party’s chitenge material.

In an interview, Mwiinga, a mother of one, recalled how a group of muscular PF men chased her after police fired tear gas to stop clashes between the PF and UPND youths at the Youth Day event.

“It started just like a normal day for us; we went to [Lusaka] Civic Centre to take part in the Youth Day march past. When we arrived at Civic Centre, we were ushered by security officers to our marching slot where we queued and excitedly waited for marching to start. I don’t know what was really happening behind but I just saw people scampering in all directions as police fired tear gas to disperse us,” Mwiinga explained.

Source: Post Newspaper 17/03/2016