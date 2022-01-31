STRUCTURES ILLEGALLY BUILT ON WATER RECHARGE AND WATER RESOURCE AREAS TO BE DEMOLISHED

By Michael Kaluba

Government says it will enforce some demolition orders for structures that are illegally developed on water recharge and water resource areas across the country while evicting those who have encroached on forest areas.

Green Economy and Environment Minister Collins Nzovu has told Phoenix News that he is currently receiving technical reports on water sensitive areas and forests so that he presents them to cabinet for government to take its position and that most of the cases will result in evictions and demolitions of illegal structures.

Mr. Nzovu says government approves some demolition orders and will carry them out once all the necessary reports are compiled to restore forests areas, water recharge points and subsequently, the environment especially at a time when climate change poses serious challenges to the wellbeing of globe.

He adds that what is true is that ordinary members of society took advantage of the illegality in land administration by politically exposed persons that has resulted in massive encroachment on almost all the country’s forests without any due scientific research on how this affects the environment.

PHOENIX NEWS