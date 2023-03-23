Student dies at girlfriend’s home

WHILE his parents thought he was in boarding school in Mansa, a 21-year-old student was discovered dead at his girlfriend’s house in Ndola.

Emmanuel Kayuni, son to a Ndola lawyer is believed to have collapsed outside the gate in Ndola’s Northrise area where he was living with his girlfriend although his parents thought he was in boarding school.

Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba said the incident happened on Wednesday between 09:00 hours and 10:00hours at house number seven Kafupi road in Northrise area of Ndola

Mr Mweemba said the matter was reported by Emmanuel’s father John Kayuni.

“Brief facts of the matter are that the deceased went to school in Mansa in January 2023, but came back from school to meet his girlfriend Princess Mwaba aged 20,” Mr Mweemba said.

Mr Mweemba said Emmanuel had returned from boarding school but hid from his parents leaving them to believe that he was still in Mansa.

“On March 21,2023, the deceased and the girlfriend went to the Executive lodge in Northrise where they spent a night and he was complaining of heart problems. In the morning the two left the lodge to their apartment in Northrise where the deceased left his girlfriend at 09:00 hours to buy tomatoes at the market,” he said.

Mr Mweemba said at around 10:00 hours, he started going back home, but before he could reach his apartment he collapsed at the main gate.

“Bright Silunsili, a gardener at the said house, rushed to the gate to render assistance. The girlfriend was also informed about what had happened to her boyfriend. Transport was quickly arranged by the landlord and they managed to rush him to Ndola Teaching Hospital (NTH) where he was certified dead,” Mr Mweemba said.

