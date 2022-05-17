Student dies during 11th round of S3X

A student of the Ibadan Polytechnic has reportedly lost his life after a marathon romp with his girlfriend.

Newsmen gathered that the deceased’s partner in the romp is currently in a coma at UCH, Ibadan.

The student, simply identified as Oromidayo, was said to have gone home with his partner, identified as Aramide, after the cancellation of exams by the school authorities.

It was reported that both students took sex-enhancing drugs and afterwards engaged in 11 rounds of intercourse.

Oromidayo, from the Civil Engineering Department, was found dead in the room, while Aramide was barely alive at the time and was rushed to UCH.

According to her friends( names undisclosed), the victim has less than a 5% chance of survival.

Aramide’s parents are yet to be informed as they couldn’t find her phone, and no one has their contact details, her friends added.