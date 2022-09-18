STUDENT IN COURT FOR STEALING CHITENGE WORTH K60

A 27 year Power Electrical Student at Mazabuka’s St. Paul’s skills training center has appeared in court for stealing a Chitenge wrapper valued at K60.

Byta FM Court Beat Journalist reports that this is in a matter where Chomba Chama stands charged with theft, contrary to Section 272 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that on 25th August, 2022, Chamaa did steal 1 by 2 meters Chitenge wrapper.

When the matter came up for plea in the Mazabuka Magistrate Court before Magistrate Pasmall Mweetwa, the accused pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Mweetwa has since adjourned the matter 20th September, 2022.

Byta FM