STUDENT NURSE ALLEGEDLY STABBED TO DEATH BY BOYFRIEND IN MUFULIRA

By Rogan Labika

A 24-year-old student nurse at Ronald Ross Hospital in Mufulira District has died after she was allegedly, beaten by her boyfriend using a knife and a hammer.

Police have confirmed to Diamond News that the victim identified as Doreen Kaimbo of Zimba Compound died on Saturday evening at Kitwe General Hospital where she was receiving treatment following the assault.

A docket of murder has since been opened but no arrest has been made yet as the suspect is on the run.