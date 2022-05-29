Student who voted while wearing a gown joins Socialist Party

AUSTIN Kalengo, a student who woke up very early in the morning clad in a graduation gown to take part in removing PF and ushering UPND in power, has decided to join Socialist Party.

Kalengo says , clearly, he like many other youths where pawns in ushering a pro-imperialist administration.

He says his hopes in the pro-Capitalist administration have weaned. He says he is now focused on trying to contribute towards undoing the mistake many Zambians made by ushering an administration that has given tax breaks to mines yet make citizens pay hefty in fuel, fertilizer, mealie and electricity.

The UPND mining incentives to giant companies will see Zambians miss an opportunity to get over $2.4 billion taxes yet the Hakainde Hichilema led government has gone to IMF to beg only $1.4 billion loan.

However, Kalengo says he curses the day he voted for an administration that has no problem with punishing it’s own citizens by making them pay so much yet imperialist giant mining companies are given tax breaks.