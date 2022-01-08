STUDENTS BOOK ALLOWANCES INCREASED BY 100 PERCENT

The Higher Education Loans and Scholarship Board has increased student book

allowances from K533 to K1,066.

Addressing the media today, Acting Board Chief Executive Officer Floyd Ndabulula explained that this follows the approval of the budget for 2022, which proposed that the book allowances be increased.

Mr. Ndabulula further said the student registration fees has been adjusted upwards

from K30 to K100 in order to share costs between the board and the students

during the registration exercise for the student loans.

Regarding the meal allowance, the board stated that the allowance remains suspended.