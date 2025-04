STUDENTS GIVE BALLY STRAIGHT A+ GRADES



Yesterday, during President Hakainde Hichilema’s visit to Chalimbana University, the students displayed a custom made transcript banner featuring results for a “Student” named Bally.

It featured straight A+ grades in courses like; Hard Work for Development, Accommodation Refund, Reinstating Meal Allowances, Hostels Completion, Free Education, GRZ Sponsored Students.