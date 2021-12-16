STUDENTS MEAL ALLOWANCES TO BE REINTRODUCED IN JUNE

Lusaka, Thursday 16th December 2021

UPND National Youth and Sport Chairman Kenny Ng’ona has reiterated the party’s call on Zambians to be patient with the new dawn government under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.

Reacting to continued calls on the UPND government to reinstate meal allowances for University students, Mr. Ng’ona explained that the Minister of Finance Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane has announced and promised that students meal allowances will be reintroduced by June 2022.

“Thanks to the new IMF deal which the new dawn government has managed to clinch,” Mr. Ng’ona said.

He stated that the ruling party has the young people of Zambia at heart and will do everything possible to make sure that all campaign promises are actualized.

Mr. Ng’ona who is also UPND National Management Committee member charged that his party wants the difference to show which he said has already started showing.

“The great effects of free education is a Christmas and new year present to all those that have been struggling to find school fees for their children,” he added.

“Zambians should not worry of school fees anymore, Mr. Ng’ona said.

He stated that the reintroduction of students meal allowances famously known as BC, next year June 2022 will be a great year for students, parents and guardians.

Mr. Ng’ona reiterated that President Hichilema is already making this country better through fixing education from grade 1 up to grade 12.

He has since called on every well meaning student to join in rejoicing and thanking the President for the love he has for this nation as he really wants it to be better than before.